A Different Kind of Sioux Falls Fire Hydrant Party

The Sioux Falls Fire Department and Police Department have fire hydrant parties in the summer for the kids. It's a good time and gives the kids something to do and cool down in the summer heat. However, what happened on Monday is not the kind of hydrant party the city had in mind.

Sioux Falls Police have charged a man with mischief after police say he opened several fire hydrants in the city.

Get our free mobile app

Police were called to several locations throughout the city for reports of opened hydrants at the intersections of 9th St. and Western Ave, 9th St. and West Ave, 7th St. and Lake Ave, 8th St. and Lake Ave, and 10th St. and Elmwood Ave, Dakota News Now reported.

Calls came into the police department from witnesses who were able to give a description of the alleged hydrant opener. Police eventually found 53-year-old Travis Glenn Bortnem near one of the hydrants and placed him under arrest.

Bortnem has been charged with malicious mischief and a parole violation. Police say there was no damage to the fire hydrants. It's unknown how much water was released.