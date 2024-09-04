A Final Look at Week 1, Super Bowl Odds Ahead of NFL Opener

The 2024 NFL Season officially gets underway on Thursday Night when the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Baltimore Ravens.

Both teams are among the Super Bowl favorites this season, as the Chiefs aim to be the first team to three-peat in Super Bowl history.

Here is a look at all of the spreads for Week 1 in the NFL, as well as the latest Super Bowl odds ahead of Thursday Night's opener:

Week 1 Odds*

*Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, subject to change.

Baltimore Ravens (+3) @ Kansas City Chiefs - Thursday Night Football

Green Bay Packers (+2.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Friday Night (Sao Paolo, Brazil)

New England Patriots (+8) @ Cincinnati Bengals

Arizona Cardinals (+6.5) @ Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) @ Miami Dolphins

Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts (+3)

Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants (+2)

Tennessee Titans (+4) @ Chicago Bears

Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) @ Atlanta Falcons

Carolina Panthers (+4) @ New Orleans Saints

Denver Broncos (+6) @ Seattle Seahawks

Las Vegas Raiders (+3) @ Los Angeles Chargers

Dallas Cowboys (+2.5) @ Cleveland Browns

Washington Commanders (+3.5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Los Angeles Rams (+3.5) @ Detroit Lions - Sunday Night Football

New York Jets (+4.5) @ San Francisco 49ers - Monday Night Football

That's it for the Week 1 slate. Here are the Super Bowl favorites:

That's the top 20. The Minnesota Vikings have +8000 odds, tied for 22nd in the league.

The New England Patriots (+35000) have the longest Super Bowl odds in 2024.

Source: DraftKings Sportsbook

