A Final Look at Week 1, Super Bowl Odds Ahead of NFL Opener
The 2024 NFL Season officially gets underway on Thursday Night when the defending Super Bowl Champion Kansas City Chiefs play host to the Baltimore Ravens.
Both teams are among the Super Bowl favorites this season, as the Chiefs aim to be the first team to three-peat in Super Bowl history.
Here is a look at all of the spreads for Week 1 in the NFL, as well as the latest Super Bowl odds ahead of Thursday Night's opener:
Week 1 Odds*
*Odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, subject to change.
Baltimore Ravens (+3) @ Kansas City Chiefs - Thursday Night Football
Green Bay Packers (+2.5) vs. Philadelphia Eagles - Friday Night (Sao Paolo, Brazil)
New England Patriots (+8) @ Cincinnati Bengals
Arizona Cardinals (+6.5) @ Buffalo Bills
Jacksonville Jaguars (+3.5) @ Miami Dolphins
Houston Texans @ Indianapolis Colts (+3)
Minnesota Vikings @ New York Giants (+2)
Tennessee Titans (+4) @ Chicago Bears
Pittsburgh Steelers (+3.5) @ Atlanta Falcons
Carolina Panthers (+4) @ New Orleans Saints
Denver Broncos (+6) @ Seattle Seahawks
Las Vegas Raiders (+3) @ Los Angeles Chargers
Dallas Cowboys (+2.5) @ Cleveland Browns
Washington Commanders (+3.5) @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Los Angeles Rams (+3.5) @ Detroit Lions - Sunday Night Football
New York Jets (+4.5) @ San Francisco 49ers - Monday Night Football
That's it for the Week 1 slate. Here are the Super Bowl favorites:
That's the top 20. The Minnesota Vikings have +8000 odds, tied for 22nd in the league.
The New England Patriots (+35000) have the longest Super Bowl odds in 2024.
Source: DraftKings Sportsbook
NFL Franchises That Have Never Won A Super Bowl
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather
Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather