A Mild Weekend In Sioux Falls Will Give Way To Much Needed Snow

If you still have Christmas lights up at your place and you have been waiting for a nice stretch of weather to take them down, this weekend is your chance!

The next several days will have something for everyone when it comes to weather. If you like "warm for February" temperatures, then you are going to love this weekend. If you love snow, then you are going to love Monday and Tuesday.

Perhaps you have noticed that there isn't much snow on the brown grass around Southeast South Dakota, including the Sioux Falls area. Conditions are definitely dry around here, but there could be some relief coming in the form of snow.

Dakota News Now meteorologist Tyler Roney says that warmer air will move into the area on Friday. Look for temperatures on Friday to be flirting with 50. Of course, you will get some stiff winds along with the warmth; expect winds around 25 to 35 mph. Tyler says we could see a quick band of rain move through sometime on Friday. Some of that rain could freeze on roadways in the evening.

If you are headed out to Sioux Empire On Tap on Saturday, you can expect a high temp around 40 along with some wind. Sunday will be mild again with temps around 50.

Then a big change begins on Sunday evening. Tyler says a strong storm system will move into our area. Snow should start in western South Dakota before it arrives in the Sioux Falls area.

Tyler says Monday and Tuesday will be prime time for the snow in Sioux Falls. It's a little too early to predict snowfall totals, but updates will be coming soon. We can expect this system to bring colder air with single-digit highs and overnight lows falling to double digits below zero on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Dakota News Now contributed to this article.