IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Aaron Donald did not report for the first practice of training camp with the Los Angeles Rams.

The star defensive tackle's second consecutive training camp holdout began Thursday.

The NFL defensive player of the year is seeking an enormous new contract from the Rams, who are in active discussions with Donald's agents. Donald is due to make nearly $6.9 million this season in the fifth year of his rookie deal.

Donald skipped the Rams' entire training camp last year and missed the first game of the regular season shortly after reporting. He has skipped nearly all offseason activities this year.

Coach Sean McVay says talks with Donald haven't advanced since earlier this week when Donald was still at home in Pittsburgh.