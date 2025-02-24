Four Teams Already ‘Interested’ in Matthew Stafford, More to Come?

The Matthew Stafford sweepstakes have begun, and it's about to get even more interesting in the coming days and weeks.

The NFL Combine officially begins this week, but the veteran Quarterback of the Rams has stolen at least a bit of the spotlight leaguewide this week.

Stafford was reportedly granted permission to gauge interest in a trade over the weekend, and at least four suitors have already emerged.

Stafford is 37 years old, playing on a big contract nearing its end, and may be seeking for a new opportunity. The team apparently may be as well.

Per Pro Football Talk:

Via Albert Breer of SI.com, the Giants, Steelers, Browns, and Raiders have shown interest in Stafford. Along with unnamed “others.” Each of those four will need a starting quarterback for 2025. And each could do a lot worse than Stafford. The challenge becomes working out companion deals with the Rams for a trade and with Stafford for a new contract.

There are certainly a lot of variables surrounding a potential trade. These include obvious questions of trade value in return, money splits, and dead cap for the Rams among others.

No matter where Stafford ends up, (if it's not the LA Rams) I offered up my take for an obvious replacement in LA:

We're in wait and see mode for now on both Stafford and Darnold and their respective future teams.

Last season, Stafford started 16 games and finished with 3,762 yards with 20 touchdowns versus 8 interceptions.

Sources: ESPN.com, Pro Football Talk - NBC Sports

