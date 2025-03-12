South Dakota State FB Alum Rozeboom Finds New NFL Home

Sioux Center, Iowa native Christian Rozeboom has had quite the NFL career already, and he's officially joining his third NFL squad this offseason.

Rozeboom officially signed a free agent deal on Wednesday to join the Carolina Panthers.

Here's the official post confirming the news:

Carolina Panthers on Twitter
Rozeboom will slot in well with a Panther defense that said goodbye to Shaq Thompson this offseason, leaving a hole at Linebacker.

Rozeboom has played for both the Chiefs and Rams thus far in his NFL career. This past season with the Rams was by far his best. He appeared in all 17 games, starting 11, and finished with 135 tackles, 1 interception, 1 sack, and 5 tackles for loss. For his career, Rozeboom has recorded 225 total tackles and 2 interceptions in four seasons as a pro.

During his time at South Dakota State, Rozeboom was a 4x All-MVFC selection as a member of the Jackrabbit defense and was also named conference freshman of the year in 2016.

Sources: Pro Football Reference (Stats) and Carolina Panthers on Twitter

