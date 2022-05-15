After Milwaukee Shooting, Bucks Cancel Game 7 Watch Party

The Milwaukee Bucks were planning a big watch party outside Fiserv Forum as they try to defeat the Boston Celtics on the road, but that event has been cancelled.

After the Bucks Game 6 loss at home, multiple shootings occurred in the surrounding areas of Fiserv Forum.

Get our free mobile app

According to reports, 21 people were shot and injured in 3 separate shootings after the conclusion of the game.

The Milwaukee Bucks decided to cancel their watch party that was scheduled for Sunday during Game 7 due to the concerns for safety.

This isn't the first time a shooting has occurred outside Fiserv Forum following a Bucks postseason game as during the 2021 NBA Finals, a shooting happened post game in the streets as well.

Milwaukee's watch parties have become famous for the large crowds and huge party like atmosphere where tens of thousands gather during home and away games.

The Boston Celtics host the Milwaukee Bucks in Game 7 with the winner advancing to the Eastern Conference Finals against the Miami Heat.

For more information on the Milwaukee Bucks, their current roster and news surrounding the team, you can visit their team website.