After Lillard Trade, what are the Timberwolves Title Odds?

The trade of longtime Trailblazer Damian Lillard on Wednesday sent shockwaves across the league and installed the Milwaukee Bucks as the favorite to win the 2023-24 NBA Finals.

With the shake up in the West, one has to wonder what the latest odds look like concerning the Minnesota Timberwolves for this upcoming season.

Minnesota is coming off of a disappointing 42-40 finish last season, paired with a first-round exit from the postseason.

Get our free mobile app

The majority of the team returns to run it back this season, including rising star Anthony Edwards.

Currently, the Timberwolves seem just a tad undervalued with the 17th best odds to win the title this season.

The odds are currently at +7500 and tied with the Atlanta Hawks. Even more damning and surprising is that the Timberwolves have the 10th best odds to win the Western Conference. Only OKC, San Antonio, Utah, Portland, and Houston have longer odds at present.

Last year was a definite bust following the Rudy Gobert trade, but it feels like Minnesota could be counted in the sleeper category for this upcoming season. Odds are not in their favor for a deep run this season, but they certainly retain a ton of star power heading into the season.

Source: Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook