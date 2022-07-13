Milwaukee Bucks Star Khris Middleton Had Wrist Surgery This Month

The Milwaukee Bucks had hopes in 2022 to repeat as NBA Champions but a key injury in the postseason most likely derailed those chances.

When Khris Middleton went down with an injury in the first round of the playoffs, the Bucks were able to advance to the second round but not farther than that with one of their stars sidelined.

If the Bucks want to get back to the mountain top of the NBA, they are going to have to have a healthy group and that includes Middleton.

Reports have surfaced that Middleton had surgery on his wrist in early July, but is expected to be ready for the start of the 2022-2023 season.

The wrist situation is different from the knee injury he suffered in the playoffs, but just like the wrist, Middleton is expected to be fully recovered from the knee issues as well.

In 2021-2022, Middleton averaged a little over 20 PPG and was the second-best player once again to Giannis on that Bucks roster.

When you look at the Eastern Conference in the NBA, the Bucks are still one of the best teams but will have to get a healthy and effective Khris Middleton to do so.

For more information on the Milwaukee Bucks, their current roster, and their upcoming 2022-2023 schedule, you can visit their team website.

For more information on the National Basketball Association, off-season transactions, and future schedules, you can visit the league website.

