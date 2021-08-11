Aldi Among Stores Recalling Raw Chicken Labeled As Cooked

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service has issued a public health alert due to concerns about illnesses caused by Salmonella in frozen, raw, breaded, and pre-browned, stuffed chicken products.

The products of concern may appear to be ready-to-eat but are in fact raw chicken products.

These items may be labeled "chicken cordon bleu", chicken with “broccoli and cheese”, or "chicken kiev".

The products involved in the recall include Dutch Farms Chicken, Milford Valley Chicken, and Kirkwood, which is an Aldi store brand. The items were shipped to distributors nationwide, but a list of the retailers that sold the affected products was not included with the recall notice.

The products of concern may appear to be ready-to-eat but are in fact raw and need to be fully cooked before consumption. Many of these stuffed chicken products were labeled with instructions identifying that the product was uncooked or raw.

The frozen, raw, breaded and pre-browned, stuffed chicken items were produced on February 24, 2021, and February 25, 2021. The following products are subject to recall:

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “Dutch Farms Chicken with Broccoli & Cheese” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN WTH BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

10-oz box of two individually plastic-wrapped packages of “MILFORD VALLEY CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN, BROCCOLI & CHEESE” with lot code BR 1055 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 24 2023.

5-oz individually plastic-wrapped packages of “KIRKWOOD Raw Stuffed CHICKEN CORDON BLEU” with lot code CB 1056 and BEST IF USED BY FEB 25 2023.