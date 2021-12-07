Alice Cooper and Buckcherry Hit Washington Pavilion in 2022

Alice Cooper is taking his macabre rock 'n' roll circus back on the road in spring 2022 - and the Washington Pavilion will host a Sioux Falls stop. Cooper's North American tour will feature support from Buckcherry.

The concert is on April 3, 2022, at 7:30 PM. Tickets will go on sale Friday, December 10. Here's your safe and secure ticket link. You can see more ticketing info on Cooper's website.

Alice Cooper will, of course, feature electric chairs, guillotines, fake blood and boa constrictors he has become famous for.

Get our free mobile app

Cooper says he's excited to be back on the road after the coronavirus pandemic began.

"Everyone's trying to remember where everything is, all the little moves. It's really just getting your wings back. I think everyone’s just happy to get back onstage — it's almost to the point of being giddy."

Buckcherry will open the night at the Washington Pavilion. The rock back has just released "HELLBOUND" and it marks 22 years since their debut self-titled release.

It will be a night to remember!

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants:

Sioux Falls' Most Underrated Restaurants

The 50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America:

50 Most Popular Chain Restaurants in America YouGov investigated the most popular dining brands in the country, and Stacker compiled the list to give readers context on the findings. Read on to look through America's vast and divergent variety of restaurants—maybe you'll even find a favorite or two.

Jefferson High School:

Jefferson High School

13 Famous Iowans:

13 Famous Iowans

25 True Crime Locations Then & Now: