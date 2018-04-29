If you aren't able to watch the Conference Finals and NBA Finals then ESPN Radio has you covered.

Especially this year, you don't want to miss a thing as ratings are up, the intensity is up and there are story lines galore.

Every single Eastern and Western Conference Finals game along with all the NBA Finals games will be broadcast on ESPN Radio in 2018.

So whether you are stuck in traffic, on a long trip or just running errands for your significant other, you will be able to hear every call.

Will it be the Cavs? Will it be the Warriors? Will it be the Rockets? Or will it be someone else? Time will tell but this is going to be a fun ride no matter what.

In Sioux Falls, you can listen to all those games on your Sioux Falls Sports Leader ESPN 99.1.

Online you can listen here.