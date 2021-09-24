Fall is the favorite season for 33% of Americans according to a recent study. In that same study, they found that 56% of those people feel much happier during the fall season. That was even if they had to rake leaves!

If your trees have started peppering your lawn with those crunchy gifts from their branches, there are a couple of things you should know.

The City of Sioux Falls is opening two leaf and branch drop-off sites this Saturday, September 25:

West of the Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1015 East Chambers Street, just off of North Cliff Avenue.

at 1015 East Chambers Street, just off of North Cliff Avenue. North Lyon Boulevard. Access is available from West 12th street to North Lyon Boulevard or from West Madison Street to North Lyon Boulevard.

The two sites will be open Monday through Saturday from 9 AM to 5 PM, and Sundays from Noon to 5 PM, through November 28 (closed on Thanksgiving).

There is no charge for dropping off your leaves and branches if you're driving a car, pickup, full-size SUV, van, or pulling a two-wheel trailer.

Keep in mind that branches need to be placed in a pile separate from the leaves and can't be any larger than your wrist. You may also bring out your old Halloween pumpkins too.

When they say "leaves & branches" that's what they mean. No garbage, stumps, rubble, commercial loads, plastic bags, or large branches will be accepted.

All of that lawn waste is then turned into compost for all of us to pick up for free, year-round. So, it's a win-win situation. Except for the raking part, of course!

