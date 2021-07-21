Another Sioux Falls Business Is Closing Its Doors This August

Some businesses across the Sioux Empire have still been trying to recover from the economic slide of 2020 triggered by COVID-19. Many businesses have made it to the other side. Others, sadly have not been able to rebound from the economic downturn.

Unfortunately, another Sioux Falls local business can be added to the closure list. However, this time it’s not your typical retail store. This locally owned business was Sioux Falls' first-ever social lounge dedicated to the virtual reality world.

In a recent post on its Facebook page, the Virtuality Gaming Den in Sioux Falls announced that the virtual gaming lounge will close its doors officially on Sunday, August 15th. The post explains:

We are forever grateful for our loyal customers and fabulous staff. However, after much consideration, we have decided that Virtuality Gaming Den will be closing its doors later this summer.

Get our free mobile app

I remember when the Virtuality Gaming Den first opened its doors because I was there! I was part of the excitement for the launch of this first virtual gaming location back when the lounge opened in Sioux Falls in 2019. It was a great place not just for kids, but for families as well to enjoy a fun game night outside of the home.

So is the Virtuality Gaming Den closing due to the ongoing effects of the COVID-19 pandemic? It's very possible. Either way, it's always sad to see a local business close for good. Currently, the Virtuality Gaming Den is still accepting any gift cards. This is your final chance to check out Virtuality Gaming Den before as they like to say, "power down for good." Seriously, you'll have a blast while supporting this local business one last time.