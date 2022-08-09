Sioux Falls is a friendly city in general, but how welcome are your pets at businesses, parks, or entertainment venues? If you have a canine companion, our city is very friendly.

Cats, iguanas, parrots, wolverines, kinkajous, or snakes- - not so much. Well, to backtrack a bit - - if you walk your cat on a leash, and some people do, there are plenty of places in Sioux Falls that will invite you in.

The new study done by Wallet Hub this year (2022) still gives the title of "The Most Pet-Friendly City" in the country to Scottsdale, Arizona.

For some idiotic reason, they didn't include Sioux Falls in this study, so I did some research myself. What better place to get information than the Sioux Falls Humane Society?

Their information only deals with dog-friendly businesses, so you'll have to leave your Howler Monkey at home. Plus, they do advise you to call the businesses you'd like to bring your pup to, as their policies may have been revised.

Your dog must be well-behaved and obey commands. You need to be prepared to care for your canine companion too. Make sure you have water- - if they get thirsty, food - -if you'll be out, or have them with you all day.

Never, ever, leave them in a hot car and generally use common sense. Think about situations that could evolve from Cujo's dislike of other dogs, people, traffic, crowds, leafy vegetables, computers, or lattes.

Here are just a few of the businesses that the Humane Society has found to be dog-friendly in Sioux Falls. (But again call the business to double-check).

605 Running Company

Bed, Bath and Beyond

Best Buy

Bread & Circus Sandwich Kitchen

Coffea

Common Sense Inc.

Good Spirits Fine Wine & Liquor

Hobby Lobby

Home Depot

Home Goods

JJ's Wine & Spirits

Josiah's

Lewis Drug Stores

Lowe's

Monk's House of Ale

Northview Bait Shop

Nyberg's Ace Hardware

Obscure Brewing Co.

PetCo

PetSmart

Remedy Brewing Co.

Severance Brewing Co.

Scheel's

Schulte Subaru

Shop Dog Boutique

Sioux Falls Ford

Sun N' Fun Specialty Sports

Sunny’s Pizzeria

Tractor Supply

Wags N' Whiskers

Wilde Prairie Winery

Woofs and Waves

Woodgrain Brewing Co.

Your Pet Stop

There could be many more, but this is a great list in any case!