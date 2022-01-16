AP Source: Vikings Invite Hackett, 6 Others for Interviews

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have begun the search for a new coach.

They are seeking interviews with an initial slate of seven candidates that includes Green Bay Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett.

A person with knowledge of the process confirmed the names to The Associated Press, speaking on condition of anonymity because the organization was not publicizing the requests.

The Vikings have also asked to interview Buccaneers defensive coordinator Todd Bowles, Eagles defensive coordinator Jonathan Gannon, Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn.