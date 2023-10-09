Only Three Big Ten Programs Represented in Latest AP Top 25
It was another exciting weekend of college football action. Oklahoma got the better of their higher ranked rival Texas, and the Sooners have been rewarded with a serious boost in the latest AP Top 25 rankings.
The Sooners have moved into the top 5, coming in at #5 following an impressive win over Texas on Saturday 34-30.
Despite the slew of dramatic finishes and upsets on Saturday, there were not a ton of new teams in the poll.
The Big Ten, which once seemed to have 5-6 teams in the poll at a time, is now down to just 3 programs in the top 25:
AP Top 25 college football poll
First-place votes in parentheses.
|1. Georgia (50)
|2. Michigan (11)
|3. Ohio State (1)
|4. Florida State (1)
|5. Oklahoma
|6. Penn State
|7. Washington
|8. Oregon
|9. Texas
|10. USC
|11. Alabama
|12. North Carolina
|13. Ole Miss
|14. Louisville
|15. Oregon State
|16. Utah
|17. Duke
|18. UCLA
|T-19. Washington State
|T-19. Tennessee
|21. Notre Dame
|22. LSU
|23. Kansas
|24. Kentucky
|25. Miami
There are a few Big Ten programs still on the outside looking in however:
Others receiving votes: Missouri 69, Wyoming 42, Air Force 41, Wisconsin 41, Tulane 27, West Virginia 26, Clemson 17, Maryland 9, Iowa 7, James Madison 7, Texas A&M 5
Dropped from rankings: Missouri 21, Fresno State 24
The Badgers and the Hawkeyes will have to beat up on one another in order to find their way back to the rankings next week. Iowa visits Wisconsin this coming Saturday, a 3:00 kick off time on FOX.
