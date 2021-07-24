Are Rodgers and Adams Going to Tango for One Last Dance?

The drama of the National Football League never ceases to amaze its fans and the latest drama that is captivating headlines is happening in what is usually a quieter NFL city.

Green Bay is playing host to the latest made for tv drama in the NFL as Aaron Rodgers is in a stalemate with the organization surrounding his future.

It isn't just Rodgers who is currently disgruntled with the organization as you can add Davante Adams to the list of people who aren't happy with the Packers.

Reports surfaced this weekend that Adams and his representatives had broken off talks with the team about a long-term contract.

So will the Packers have both Adams and Rodgers come to the start of the 2021 season? We will have to let the NFL drama play itself out over the next few weeks to find out.