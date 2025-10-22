The Green Bay Packers hold the best record in the NFC at present, and they'll take on a familiar foe on the road on Sunday Night Football to prove themselves even further.

Aaron Rodgers departed Green Bay ahead of the 2023 season, and it's safe to say that the phrase 'time heals all wounds' might be accurate in this case.

Rodgers had nothing bad to say about the Packers ahead of the matchup in an interview on Wednesday.

Here's a look:

The key phrase in the interview: "This is not a revenge game for me."

It's quite telling given the fact that there were surely hurt feelings at the time of his departure from Titletown in favor of Jordan Love.

Love has always been effusive in his praise of his mentor, and that continued Wednesday:

As fate would have it, Sunday Night is an important game for both franchises. The Packers aim to stay atop the division and the conference with a win, while the Steelers are looking for a rebound following a surprising loss to the Joe Flacco-led Bengals last week.

As of today, Green Bay at 4-1-1 holds a marginal lead in the NFC North over Detroit, while Pittsburgh at 4-2 is the leader in the AFC North.

The two teams collide on Sunday Night Football this weekend, and there will be a ton of eyes and ears on the game. Kickoff is set for 7:20, and coverage begins at 7:00 on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO!

