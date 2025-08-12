The Green Bay Packers are no strangers to injuries these days, and they just got some bad news on Tuesday in regards to a key player.

Quarterback Jordan Love will reportedly be sidelined for a bit as he is set to undergo a thumb procedure on his non-throwing hand.

The good news is that the surgical procedure likely won't keep Love out for long.

Per Rob Demovsky on Twitter:

Demovsky later added the injury occurred in the preseason game against the New York Jets on Saturday night.

Love is gearing up for year three as the team's starting quarterback, and there are a ton of expectations surrounding the team again this season.

The Packers return the bulk of the roster from a season ago, have top 10 Super Bowl odds, and even added a few marquee players in free agency and the draft in the offseason.

Green Bay will travel to take on the Colts this weekend in their second preseason game, and will open the regular season on Sunday, September 7th at home against the Detroit Lions.

