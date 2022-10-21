AT LAST! New Taco Bell Food Being Tested In Minnesota!

Have you heard about Taco Bell's new foods? They're only in the testing phase, but good news! For once, they're testing something new in Minnesota!

What Are the New Taco Bell Foods?

A story in The Hill talks about it...

Taco Bell is introducing several new menu items this month, including Loaded TRUFF Nacho Fries (made with truffle-infused hot sauce) and a frozen Cherry Bliss Freeze beverage. But perhaps the most interesting of Taco Bell’s new offerings is the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco, available in two major markets as of Thursday.

And one of those major markets is...in Minnesota!

Where Will We Be Able to Try the Dipping Taco?

According to The Hill, the Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco (GCDT) is being tested in Minneapolis/St. Paul (and in Nashville if you prefer your dipping with an accent).

Taco Bell says the GCDT is made with a freshly fried daily white corn tortilla shell, is filled with beef, and a blend of mozzarella, cheddar, and pepper jack. You'll get your choice of Taco Bell's savory red sauce or nacho cheese sauce for the dipping of said tacos.

Personal note: Will I be able to 86 the pepper jack? That stuff is blech.

Are Nashville and MSP Testing the Same Dipping Tacos?

Nope! Taco Bell says they're selling 'em with seasoned beef in Minnesota ($2.99), and slow-braised shredded beef in Tennessee ($3.49).

