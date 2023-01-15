Augie’s Isaac Fink Nets 1,000th Point for Vikings

Augustana University's Issac Fink netted a career milestone on Saturday as he scored his 1,000th career point for the Vikings.

Fink becomes the 37th member of the 1,000 point club in the history of the program.

Unfortunately, the Vikings were unable to secure the win against Minot State at the Sanford Pentagon.

The Augustana men's basketball team nearly made a 16-point comeback but fell just short in a 73-65 loss Saturday.

For more information on the Augustana men's basketball team, their current roster and their upcoming schedule, you can visit their team website.