Augustana Athletics Auction Set for April 8 in Sioux Falls

If you know anything about the city of Sioux Falls, you know Augustana University Athletics are a big part of the sports scene in the 605.

Over the years, the support continues locally for the Vikings and the Athletic Department has seen great growth.

Whether it is the upcoming addition of Division I hockey to numerous on campus facilities improvements to National Championships in multiple sports.

Along with that success and addtions on campus comes more expenses and that's where the Augustana Athletics Auction helps out big time.

All the funds raised from the event go to the Augustana Athletic Department to with funding the various programs.

This year's event will take place on Friday, April 8 at the Elmen Center on campus at Augustana University.

The night will include LIVE an silent auction items as well as a open bar, dinner and program.

If you would like to get tickets and learn more about the evening, you can click here.

Enjoy a night on the town, support a local university and go out to the 2022 Augustana Athletics Auction this April.

For more information on the Augustana Athletics Auction, the teams throughout the Athletic Department and upcoming schedules, you can visit their website.