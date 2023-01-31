Augustana Football Announces Series with Notable Nebraska Program

Schedules are already coming out for college football programs across the country, and Augustana has announced a notable opponent on the horizon.

Per GoAugie.com:

Augustana head football coach Jerry Olszewski has announced a home-and-home series with Chadron State to take place in the 2023 and 2024 seasons.

The Augustana football team will travel to Chadron, Nebraska, on Sept. 9 in the 2023 season. In 2024, Chadron State will visit Kirkeby-Over Stadium for the first-time ever on Sept. 7, 2024.

Augie fans will have to wait to see Chadron State here in Sioux Falls until 2024, but it is a unique opportunity, and could develop into a regional rivalry down the road.

Here's a bit more from the press release about the upcoming home-and-home series with Chadron State:

Chadron State is an in-region opponent for Augustana and is a member of the Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference. The Vikings and Eagles, both with over 100 years of football, have never faced each other.



The remainder of the Augustana football schedule for 2023 will be announced in the near future.

Augustana finished the 2022 season with a final mark of 7-4.

Source: GoAugie