Augustana Home Playoff Game Time Announced in Sioux Falls
The Augustana Vikings have had a historically good season, and it isn't over yet!
On Saturday, Augustana will open up the postseason by hosting a playoff game at Kirkeby-Over Stadium in Sioux Falls, as they play host to NSIC rival Minnesota State.
The two programs met less than a month ago at the same venue, which ended up being a big win for the Vikings 28-10.
On Saturday, the regional rivalry will be renewed between the Mavericks and the Vikings, and now a kickoff time has been announced.
The game will kickoff at Noon on Saturday, with the winner to move on to face off with top-seeded Colorado School of Mines the following weekend.
Here is the bracket that features a total of three NSIC squads, including Bemidji State:
It's been a big season thus far for the Vikings, winning 10 games in the regular season for just the second time in program history, and also notching their first outright championship since 1959.
The season continues on Saturday when the Vikings lock horns with the Mavericks at Kirkeby-Over Stadium. Tickets are still available for the marquee matchup, just visit the link HERE!
Source: GoAugie.com and NCAA.com
