Augustana Shutout, Advances To NCAA National Championships

In a 6-0 win over Rogers State on Wednesday, the Augustana Vikings have punched their ticket to the NCAA DII National Championships in Orlando, Florida on May 19-25.

Augie has been on a role, winning their last 32 games.

Once again Grace Glanzer was dominate with a complete game shutout as the Vikings notched their 50th win (50-13).

Torri Chute and Andrea Cain combined for two home runs each and four total runs.

