Augustana Viking Football in Rankings for First Time This Season

Another week and another Augustana Viking Football win. Coach Jerry Olzsewski has his team out to an impressive 6-0 start to the season, and they are finally being rewarded with a spot in the latest rankings.

The Vikings came in at #23 in this week's AFCA Coaches Poll for DII Football.

It's about time. The Vikings are 6-0 and have picked up some impressive wins this season already over MSU-Moorhead, Concordia St. Paul, and Sioux Falls.

Here are this week's complete rankings:

Dropped Out: Minnesota-Duluth (17), Valdosta St. (Ga.) (19)

Others Receiving Votes: Valdosta St. (Ga.), 51; Tiffin (Ohio), 46; Virginia Union, 40; Missouri Western St., 33; Minnesota-Duluth, 30; Texas A&M-Kingsville, 24; Texas-Permian Basin, 20; Charleston (W.Va.), 18; Tuskegee (Ala.), 6; Central Washington, 2; Barton (N.C.), 1; Southern Arkansas, 1.

The Vikings return to action this coming Saturday when they travel to take on Winona State, a 2:00 kickoff time.

We will soon find out the caliber of this Viking team, as they have matchups with #4 Minnesota State and #15 Bemidji State still looming on the regular season schedule.

Source: AFCA Polls

