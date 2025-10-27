Our three area DII programs are all playing well down the stretch of the regular season, and two of the three are represented in the latest AFCA Poll.

The Augustana Vikings picked up a big road win in Marshall against Southwest Minnesota State, and remain #5 in the rankings.

The Northern State Wolves won their third straight on Saturday, edging Moorhead at home 49-48, and are now receiving votes in the poll.

The USF Cougars won their second straight, a 24-17 triumph on the road over Minot, but are not yet receiving votes again at 5-3 overall.

Here's a look at the latest rankings:

Dropped Out: Benedict (21), Southern Arkansas (25)

Others Receiving Votes: Assumption, 28; Newberry, 20; Benedict, 19; UNC Pembroke, 16; Chadron St., 14; Northern St., 10; Indiana (Pa.), 9; Northwood, 7; Saginaw Valley St., 3; Southern Arkansas, 3; Western Oregon, 3; Carson-Newman, 2; Michigan Tech, 2; Upper Iowa, 1.

Here's a look at the upcoming weekend schedule for the three programs:

Saturday, November 1st

(RV) Northern State @ #5 Augustana - 1:00pm

Winona State @ USF - 1:00pm

Source: AFCA Polls