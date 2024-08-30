South Dakota Coyotes Roll to 45-3 Win over Northern State

It was a big night down in Vermillion for the South Dakota faithful and their Coyotes.

Not only did the team debut the highly anticipated season under the lights against an in-state foe, but they did so in all new threads and helmets.

USD looked the part of a title contender in the FCS, and they certainly played that way as well.

A complete team effort was on display, and one that included huge special teams contributions. Here are the TWO special teams scores from Thursday night's win:

Did I mention it was a team effort? Because the defense surely came to play as well:

The running game was alive and well for the Yotes, as Travis Theis found his moment to shine:

It all adds up to important win to start off the season for the Coyotes:

Next up, USD plays up a class next week as the travel to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. You can watch next weeks game on FS1, and coverage will begin at 2:30.

For all things USD Coyote football, visit the official site here.

Sources: GoYotes and SDCoyotesFB on Twitter