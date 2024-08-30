South Dakota Coyotes Roll to 45-3 Win over Northern State

South Dakota Coyotes Roll to 45-3 Win over Northern State

It was a big night down in Vermillion for the South Dakota faithful and their Coyotes.

Not only did the team debut the highly anticipated season under the lights against an in-state foe, but they did so in all new threads and helmets.

USD looked the part of a title contender in the FCS, and they certainly played that way as well.

KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls logo
Get our free mobile app

A complete team effort was on display, and one that included huge special teams contributions. Here are the TWO special teams scores from Thursday night's win:

Did I mention it was a team effort? Because the defense surely came to play as well:

The running game was alive and well for the Yotes, as Travis Theis found his moment to shine:

It all adds up to important win to start off the season for the Coyotes:

Next up, USD plays up a class next week as the travel to Madison, Wisconsin to take on the Wisconsin Badgers. You can watch next weeks game on FS1, and coverage will begin at 2:30.

For all things USD Coyote football, visit the official site here.

Sources: GoYotes and SDCoyotesFB on Twitter

South Dakota Born NFL Players of this Century

While not a traditional powerhouse Nation Football League feeder, South Dakota has produces a fair number of football players that went on to the big time in the NFL.

Here are some that have played on various teams over the last couple of decades.

 

Filed Under: aidan bouman, carter bell, coach bob nielson, College Football, Dakota Dome, dii football, FCS, Football, go yotes, MVFC, northern state, Northern State Wolves, NSIC, SD, season opener, South Dakota, South Dakota Coyotes, travis theis, USD, USD Coyotes, Vermillion, yotes
Categories: Articles, Newsletter ESPN, Overtime, Sioux Falls Events, South Dakota, Sports, Sports News

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls