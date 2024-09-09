Sioux Falls Cougar Football 2-0 Following Win over Northern St.
It's been a great start to the season for USF Cougar football, as the team has run their way to a 2-0 start with both wins coming on the road.
On Saturday, USF headed North to Aberdeen to take on in-state rival Northern State.
Per USFCougars.com:
Sioux Falls jumps out to a 2-0 start following a booming 34-10 win over Northern State tonight in front of 5,211 fans at Dacotah Bank Stadium.
The Coo forced 263-yards of total offense tonight while recording 188-yards on the ground and 75-yards through the air. USF had a time of possession of 29:40 and found most of their success in their rushing game.
Among the many leaders for USF was Dylan Rudningen, who scored two touchdowns.
The USF football team now gears up for the home opener on Saturday when they take on UMary at Bob Young Field. Kickoff is set for 1:00. For more details and ticketing information, visit USFCougars.com!
Source: USF Cougars
