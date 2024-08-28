South Dakota HC Nielson Previews NSU, Returners, and Season

South Dakota Coyote Football is very well thought of heading into the 2024 season that begins on Thursday in Vermillion.

USD is a top 5 team in the preseason poll and is also top 5 in betting odds to win the FCS title at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Each and every Monday during the season, Coach Bob Nielson will join Overtime with Bert Remien Monday afternoons at approximately 12:40pm on ESPN 102.3 AM 1000 KSOO.

Earlier this week, Coach Nielson joined the program and highlighted the returners on his team.

Quarterback Aidan Bauman headlines the group back for the Yotes. Nielson praised his maturity and independence ahead of the season:

He's not alone, as the signal caller has a full complement of weapons back on offense:

Nielson stressed the importance of coming out ready to play on Thursday night for the opener against in-state foe Northern State. Here's Coach Nielson's thoughts on scheduling area programs early in the season, as well as the challenge that the Wolves will pose his team come Thursday Night:

Kickoff between Northern State and USD is set for 7:00 from inside the Dakota Dome on Thursday Night.

If you can't make it in person, listen to the game on the Coyote Sports Network, or catch it on TV on ESPN+.

It's a black out theme for the Yotes, who are set to debut an alternate uniform as well as a championship-level team to kick off the 2024 campaign.

For more details and for tickets, visit the official site here.

