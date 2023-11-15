Augustana Vikings Dominate NSIC Awards, Olszewski Named CotY

It's been a historic season for numerous reasons for Augustana Football this Fall, and it isn't over yet.

On Wednesday, the team and program garnered some serious recognition from the conference in its end-of-season awards.

First and foremost, longtime Augustana Head Football Coach Jerry Olszewski was tabbed as the conference Coach of the Year after guiding the team to an outright title and a 10-1 finish.

Additionally, DC Mark Sipple was named the assistant of the year by the conference.

That wasn't all either. The Vikings cleaned up on First Team and Second Team selections:

It's a ton of recognition for a well-deserving program.

The Vikings are off to the NCAA DII Playoffs now, with a big matchup looming against rival Minnesota State on Saturday. Kickoff from Kirkeby-Over Stadium is set for Noon as the Vikings collide with the Mavericks to begin the postseason.

If you can't make it out to the game in person, listen to live coverage on 100.1 FM KXRB right here in Sioux Falls!

Source: GoAugie.com

