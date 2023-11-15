Augustana Vikings Dominate NSIC Awards, Olszewski Named CotY
It's been a historic season for numerous reasons for Augustana Football this Fall, and it isn't over yet.
On Wednesday, the team and program garnered some serious recognition from the conference in its end-of-season awards.
First and foremost, longtime Augustana Head Football Coach Jerry Olszewski was tabbed as the conference Coach of the Year after guiding the team to an outright title and a 10-1 finish.
Additionally, DC Mark Sipple was named the assistant of the year by the conference.
That wasn't all either. The Vikings cleaned up on First Team and Second Team selections:
Augustana's nine First Team All-NSIC members include three on offense, three on defense and three on special teams.
Jarod Epperson | Running Back | Omaha, Neb.
C.J. James | Offensive Line | Des Moines, Iowa
Blake Larson | Offensive Line | Brandon, S.D.
Peyton Buckley | Defensive Back | Rice Lake, Wis.
Will Davis | Defensive Line | Edina, Minn.
Haden Wallace | Linebacker | Kansas City, Mo.
Avery Book | Punter | Ironton, Ohio
Devon Jones | Return Specialist | San Diego, Calif.
Jake Pecina | Kicker | Forney, Texas
On the second team, the Vikings totaled four players each on offense and defense.
Trevor Burkhart | Offensive Line | Sioux Falls, S.D.
Jack Fisher | Wide Receiver | Rochester, Minn.
Mitchell Goodbary | Tight End | Sioux Falls, S.D.
Devon Jones | Wide Receiver | San Diego, Calif.
JayVian Farr | Defensive Back | Racine, Wis.
Kade Lynott | Linebacker | Hawarden, Iowa
Jake Polson | Defensive Back | Reno, Nev.
Jack Wilson | Defensive Line | Sioux Falls, S.D.
It's a ton of recognition for a well-deserving program.
The Vikings are off to the NCAA DII Playoffs now, with a big matchup looming against rival Minnesota State on Saturday. Kickoff from Kirkeby-Over Stadium is set for Noon as the Vikings collide with the Mavericks to begin the postseason.
If you can't make it out to the game in person, listen to live coverage on 100.1 FM KXRB right here in Sioux Falls!
Source: GoAugie.com
Most Valuable Franchises in American Sports
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather
NFL Franchises With One Super Bowl Championship
Gallery Credit: Scott Prather