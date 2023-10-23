Augustana Vikings Rise Again in Rankings Following Huge Win

It was an enormous performance and win for Augustana Football over the weekend, as they took down #3 Minnesota State at home here in Sioux Falls.

Now, the Vikings continue to be recognized for their success this year, as the 8-0 start and big recent win has earned them a 5-spot jump in the latest rankings.

The Vikings are now the 12th ranked team in the country, just one spot ahead of the Mavericks from Minnesota State.

Here are the complete rankings from AFCA:

Dropped Out: Angelo St. (Tex.) (19), Virginia St. (20), Assumption (Mass.) (21), Emporia St. (Kan.) (24)

Others Receiving Votes: Virginia St., 28; Missouri Western St., 20; Central Washington, 11; Fort Hays St. (Kan.), 10; Assumption (Mass.), 9; Henderson St. (Ark.), 4; Mars Hill (N.C.), 2; Angelo St. (Tex.), 1; Colorado St.-Pueblo, 1; Southern Arkansas, 1.

Augustana gears up for a 2-game road trip beginning this weekend when they face off against Wayne State. Kickoff is set for noon on Saturday.

Source: AFCA Polls

