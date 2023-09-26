Augustana Vikings Receiving Votes Ahead of Key to the City Game

The Key to the City rivalry game is this weekend, and the Augustana Vikings, who enter the contest at 4-0, are receiving votes in the latest set of rankings.

The AFCA has released their polls for Week 4 of the season, and the 4-0 Vikings are getting recognition for their solid start.

Augie picked up a gritty win over Minnesota-Moorhead this past weekend, and are now gearing up for a 'road' contest against USF here in Sioux Falls.

Here is the complete poll:

Dropped Out: Virginia Union (15)

Others Receiving Votes: Truman St. (Mo.), 46; Virginia Union, 45; Augustana (S.D.), 33; Tuskegee (Ala.), 25; Tiffin (Ohio), 23; Black Hills St. (S.D.), 11; Virginia St., 10; Indiana (Pa.), 8; Mars Hill (N.C.), 4; Central Washington, 3; East Stroudsburg (Pa.), 3; Missouri Western St., 3; Bowie St. (Md.), 2.

Kickoff for this weekend's Key to the City game from Bob Young field is set for 1:00. You won't want to miss this big rivalry matchup right here in the Sioux Empire!

Source: AFCA Polls