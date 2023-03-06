Augustana Women’s Hoops Earns At-Large Bid to NCAA Tournament

INDIANAPOLIS – No. 24 Augustana women’s basketball is headed to Duluth, Minnesota, for the NCAA Division II Central Regional. Play begins Friday with the No. 6 seed Vikings facing No. 3 seed Missouri Southern on Friday.

Augustana is 24-6 on the season coming off its appearance in the semifinals of the NSIC Tournament. The Vikings recently entered the WBCA Top-25 poll for the second time this season, checking in at No. 24.

Augustana will make its 15th appearance in the NCAA Tournament, all under head coach Dave Krauth.

Krauth has announced his retirement following the conclusion of the 2022-23 season.

Missouri Southern is 27-6 on the year and is coming off a Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association Championship.

