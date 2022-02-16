Augie vs USF in Crosstown NSIC Game Thursday

Augustana University/University of Sioux Falls/Canva

The University of Sioux Falls (11-12) will host #5 Augustana University (21-2) in men's basketball at the Stewart Center Thursday (February 17).

The Cougars will honor their seniors before the start of their final home game of the season.

The Vikings bring their 10-game win streak into the game with the NSIC South Division Player of the Week Tyler Riemersma who is also on the Top-50 list for the 2022 Bevo Francis Award.

Sioux Falls needs a win Thursday and on Saturday to qualify for the NSIC Tournament.

Tipoff will be 7:30 PM Thursday and you can listen to the game on KXRB FM 100.1 with Jeff Fylling.

In the women's game beginning at 5:30 PM USF (14-11) currently sits in third place in the NSIC South Division.

Augustana (12-9) is coming off back-to-back losses and is in fourth place of the NSIC.

The final regular-season games for these two schools will be on Saturday, February 16. Augustana will play Southwest Minnesota State at the Sanford Pentagon while USF takes their finale on the road to Wayne State.

