Bad News for the Bengals This Weekend Against the Bills

The Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals will finally meet one another in a game this season, as they square off at Highmark Stadium this Sunday afternoon in the AFC Divisional round.

The Bills and Bengals game in Cincinnati on January 2nd was canceled, due to the Damar Hamlin medical event, which caused the NFL to make significant changes to the AFC playoff seeding and the possibility of a neutral site AFC Championship game, which will happen if the Bills and Kansas City Chiefs advance this weekend.

Neither the Bengals nor the Bills looked particularly impressive in the Wild Card round. The Bills were severely held back by their mistakes and turnovers, despite having over 400 yards of total offense, while the Bengals couldn't move the ball much against the Ravens after the first quarter.

There is bad news for the Bengal's offense this weekend, as they will in all likelihood not have three starters along their offensive line; including both starting tackles.

Starting left tackle Jonah Williams suffered a dislocated kneecap on Sunday in their win over Baltimore. It's the same injury he suffered in week 5 against the Ravens and Bengals head coach Zac Taylor says Williams is "week-to-week."

Starting guard Alex Cappa is also "week-to-week," while starting right tackle La'el Collins was lost for the season in late December with a torn ACL.

The Bengals have dangerous weapons on offense, led by quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, but the areas they can be taken advantage of are the offensive line (due to the injuries) and their secondary.

It's a very small sample size but in the lone drive the Bill's offense had against Cincinnati on January 2nd, they moved the ball well and with ease, until they got inside the 15-yard line.

On defense, Bill's defensive line has to win that matchup against the Bengal's banged-up offensive line. If the Bills don't get to Burrow, they won't win.