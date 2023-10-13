Bears to be Without Top 3 RBs vs. Minnesota Vikings Sunday

If you're looking for reasons to be optimistic as a Vikings fan this weekend, keep reading!

Although Minnesota will enter Week 6 without all-world wide receiver Justin Jefferson, there is reasons for optimism as they team takes on the Bears in Chicago.

First, Minnesota's cupboard isn't bare as far as pass catchers go.

K.J. Osborn, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson are more than capable options for QB Kirk Cousins, and the fall off shouldn't be tremendously steep despite the loss of Jefferson.

Additionally, the Chicago Bears are very dinged up, especially at running back:

The Bears ruled out running backs Khalil Herbert (ankle), Roschon Johnson (concussion) and Travis Homer (hamstring) for Sunday’s game against the Vikings. Johnson and Homer also were injured in Week 5. Their injuries leave D’Onta Foreman and Darrynton Evans as the running backs for this week.

It's a big setback for a Bears offense that believes it can run the football.

This weekend might not be pretty at Soldier Field, but rest assured that the Vikings aren't the only team battling tough injuries at this stage of the season.

The 1-4 Vikings meet the 1-4 Chicago Bears at Soldier Field on Sunday, a 12:00 Noon kickoff time.

