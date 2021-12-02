Being Single Stinks. Being Single In Sioux Falls? Not The Worst

Dating in a "normal" world is already tough. Once you add a global pandemic to the mix, the odds of meeting a potential partner aren't great. It's also important to note. that even before COVID-19, the internet was changing the world of dating for better….or worse.

According to a new study from WalletHub, almost 50% of adults in the United States are single. Online dating is one of the popular ways to meet a potential partner, especially during a global pandemic. However, some cities around the country aren't great for single people whether you're searching for that special someone either online or in person.

Get our free mobile app

WalletHub recently identified the "Best and Worst Cities for Singles" across the country. The research experts looked at 180 cities to determine if each city is considered a "dating friendly" city. WalletHub's "data set ranges from the share of the population that is single to the number of online dating opportunities to the average price for a two-person meal."

Believe it or not, there are actually cities in the Midwest that a great for single people! A city in Wisconsin even tops the list as the best city for singles.

WalletHub's Top Ten best cities for singles’ list includes:

Madison, Wisconsin Seattle, Washington Portland, Oregon Denver, Colorado Austin, Texas San Francisco, California Minneapolis, Minnesota Portland, Maine Tucson, Arizona Boise, Idaho

If you're currently single, I would recommend avoiding cities like Jackson, Mississippi, Glendale, California, and Fort Smith, Arkansas. They are some of the worst cities for single individuals looking for potential partners.

For single South Dakota residents living in Sioux Falls, I have great news for you! Being single in Sioux Falls is really not too bad! Sioux Falls ranks at #37 on WalletHub's list as one of the best cities for single people. Rapid City is also included in this study and surprisingly...it’s sitting at #33.

Being single in Sioux Falls is truly not so bad after all! A happy ever after could be coming your way very soon...you just never know.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

2021 Winter Wonderland at Falls Park South Dakota. A holiday tradition continues with Winter Wonderland at Falls Park in Sioux Falls