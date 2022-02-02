How Tough Is It to Be Single and Dating in South Dakota in 2022?

Every day when I wake up I thank the heavens above that I am no longer single. It was tough enough being single back in the 80's and 90's, these days, I can't even begin to fathom the challenges single people must go through when you factor in COVID-19 and all the other forms of crazy that exist in society right now. Not to mention the cost of dating in 2022, which alone can make a person want to remain single forever.

Sure, there are a countless number of dating apps like eharmony, Elite Singles, Match, Zoosk, Christian Mingle, and others that are designed to help singles meet other single people, and in theory, are supposed to make things easier for people to help find their perfect match. I know some people have good luck with these dating apps, others not so much.

Let's face it, even with the various dating apps out there, the dating scene can still be a scary proposition for a number of single people.

Then you have to factor in your surroundings. Do you live in a city and a state that is considered dating friendly? Is your hometown filled with an abundance of dating opportunities. Good places to meet, lots of restaurants, entertainment opportunities, etc.

The website Wallethub recently put together a report that talks about your chances of finding love depending on your zip code. It rates the best and worst cities for singles using factors like dating opportunities, dating economics, romance, and fun.

In terms of being single and dating here in South Dakota, this is what they found.

No surprise really, overall as a state, we rank towards the bottom of the list, 38 out of 50 to be exact.

#48 when it comes to dating opportunities. Hate to be the bearer of bad news fellow South Dakotans, but, the gang at WalletHub doesn't see our state as a Mecca for dating. Obviously, they've never had a candlelight diner at Nicks's Gyros, and a romantic selfie underneath Mr. Bendo.

The news isn't all bad however, we do rank #1 in the nation when it comes to dating economics. I guess South Dakota is loaded with cheap dates and fairly inexpensive places to go on said date.

Unfortunately, the romance and fun meter in South Dakota isn't all that great either. We rank #32 in that department. Wallethub's findings claim we are short on Cassanova's, and fun places to woo a potential soul mate here in the Rushmore State.

Back in the day, the Little Coalinga Bar was always the perfect closer for me. I mean, what woman could resist a man who took them to the Coalinga right? That little secret weapon, unfortunately, closed in 2016. Sorry singles.

We can all be thankful we don't live in North Dakota. According to WalletHub, our friends up north in the other Dakota rank dead last in the nation when it comes to dating opportunities. #4 in the country in the dating economics department, and #43 in terms of romance and fun.

The allure of going on a first date at an ice shack on Devils Lake evidently isn't blowing up the skirts of too many North Dakota ladies these days. Who da thunk it?

Source: WalletHub