South Dakota Is One of The Worst States For Single People
There are only so many days left before Valentine's Day. Even though the holiday lands on a Monday this year, love birds all over the Sioux Empire intend to make this Monday super special. However, apparently if you live in South Dakota and are single, then this particular Monday could be just awful!
It can be difficult in today's society to find your perfect match. Once you add a global pandemic to the mix, the odds of meeting a potential partner aren't great. It's also important to note the internet was changing the world of dating for better or worse even before COVID-19.
Some states in the country just provide better opportunities for individuals to meet that special someone. This includes more opportunities for virtual dating. Our friends at WalletHub recently evaluated each state to determine which states are the best and worst for single people. WalletHub's "data set ranges from the share of single adults to online-dating opportunities to restaurants per capita." Research from WalletHub also contains data about a state's mobile dating opportunities, median annual household income of singles, and the number of movie theaters in the state.
Only two Midwestern states made the top list for best states for single people. Oh...and South Dakota is not one of them.
- California
- New York
- Florida
- Texas
- Pennsylvania
- Illinois
- Massachusetts
- New Jersey
- Wisconsin
- Virginia
Some of the worst states for singles include North Dakota, South Carolina, Alaska, Idaho, and West Virginia.
Where does South Dakota land on WalletHub's list? Unfortunately, our state is towards the bottom checking in at the 38th spot. Apparently, South Dakota does not have a great gender balance among singles as well as barely any mobile-dating opportunities and the fewest number of restaurants per capita. The restaurant statistic is rather surprising because there are a ton of fantastic restaurants in South Dakota especially in and around the Sioux Empire.
It sounds like if you're single in South Dakota this Valentine's Day, ice cream is your best chance for securing a date. Yikes.
However, if you're lucky enough to be with the person you love this holiday, enjoy every moment together on Cupid's special day.
