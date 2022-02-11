Did You Know You Can Get Your Ex Arrested This Valentine’s Day?
Not all break-ups have a horrible ending. However, there are some relationships that truly end on a sour note for various reasons.
It's pretty natural to be upset at your ex, especially around Valentine's Day. There is even a county in Texas that is holding all ex's with a criminal record responsible this Valentine's Day. This is your chance to take revenge on your ex-Valentine and send them to the slammer!
The Clay County Sheriff's Department outside of Wichita Falls, Texas is offering a limited Valentine's Day special. This opportunity is specifically for you to give your ex-Valentine what he or she deserves, especially if they are criminals. Clay County Sheriff's Department explains this tempting offering on its Facebook page:
Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest.
The Clay County Sheriff's Department describe this "romantic evening" will include "limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots." They even say a nice dinner will be waiting for your ex-Valentine. How thoughtful!
Whether this is a fun prank or a serious recommendation, it's always fun to think of ways to get back at your ex. Who knows, maybe the Sioux Falls Police Department will give Sioux Falls residents an opportunity to give their ex-Valentines a little payback.
