Did You Know You Can Get Your Ex Arrested This Valentine’s Day?

Not all break-ups have a horrible ending. However, there are some relationships that truly end on a sour note for various reasons.

It's pretty natural to be upset at your ex, especially around Valentine's Day. There is even a county in Texas that is holding all ex's with a criminal record responsible this Valentine's Day. This is your chance to take revenge on your ex-Valentine and send them to the slammer!

Get our free mobile app

The Clay County Sheriff's Department outside of Wichita Falls, Texas is offering a limited Valentine's Day special. This opportunity is specifically for you to give your ex-Valentine what he or she deserves, especially if they are criminals. Clay County Sheriff's Department explains this tempting offering on its Facebook page:

Do you have an ex-Valentine and know they have outstanding warrants? Do you have information that they are driving with drugs in their car? Give us a call with their location and we’ll take care of the rest.

The Clay County Sheriff's Department describe this "romantic evening" will include "limited-edition platinum bracelets, free transportation with a chauffeur, a one-night minimum stay in luxurious accommodations and professional glamour shots." They even say a nice dinner will be waiting for your ex-Valentine. How thoughtful!

Whether this is a fun prank or a serious recommendation, it's always fun to think of ways to get back at your ex. Who knows, maybe the Sioux Falls Police Department will give Sioux Falls residents an opportunity to give their ex-Valentines a little payback.

TRENDING FROM RESULTS-TOWNSQUARE SIOUX FALLS:

Life on a Cattle Ranch in Western South Dakota Life is different out in the country. One look at the photo from Robin Bickel and you quickly realize that a workday is quite different as well, after all, she lives out west in South Dakota Cattle Country.

Robin Bickel took time to tell KIKN Country a little bit about her life out west and life as a woman, working outdoors with animals and nature in God's Country. Bickel lives and works on a cattle ranch operated by herself, her father, Jack, and his brother Keith. How far out in the country is she? How does 50 miles west of Mobridge, South Dakota sound? Yep, mountain time out there.

Life is so different in Sioux Falls , South Dakota compared to what our friends on the farm and ranches deal with. It's a half-mile to the grocery store for our family. For Robin, it's 17 miles. However, it's a quick step out her door and she's right in the middle of where a lot of the groceries come from.



