‘Out for Season’ Dallas Cowboys Defense Dealt Tough News

There is perhaps no defense currently better than that that resides down in Dallas.

The Cowboys are 2-0, and their defense is credited with being the dominant force on the team.

On Thursday, the unit and team as a whole received the very tough news that one of the best players on the team will miss the remainder of the season.

Trevon Diggs, who has been a standout defensive back for the team since being drafted by the Cowboys in 2020, will reportedly miss the rest of the season with a knee injury:

NFL media reports an MRI has confirmed Diggs tore an anterior cruciate ligament. The injury ends Diggs’ season after only two games. Reporters saw Diggs on crutches after his injury.

It's a very tough break for one of the best defenses in the league.

Diggs has been a star thus far in his career, earning 2 Pro Bowl nods along with an All-Pro season in 2021.

For his career, Diggs has recorded 173 tackles, 18 interceptions, and 2 forced fumbles.

Unfortunately, we'll have to wait until 2024 to see Diggs back out on the field for the Cowboys.

