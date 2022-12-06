Meet the Iowa Native that is a Heisman Trophy Finalist

There are four finalists for this year's Heisman Trophy in College Football. Each player has earned a trip to the trophy presentation and a chance to take home the most notable individual trophy in all of football.

One of the four finalists is TCU Horned Frogs Quarterback Max Duggan.

Duggan was last seen on National television gritting his team to a close finish in the Big12 Title Game. Despite the loss, he and the Horned Frogs still earned the #3 seed in the College Football Playoff.

Big 12 Championship - Kansas State v TCU Getty Images loading...

Duggan is a native of Council Bluffs, Iowa, and starred at Lewis Central High School.

This season, he has exploded onto the scene as one of the premier players in all of college football.

While leading his TCU Horned Frogs to a 12-0 regular season and 12-1 overall record at present, Duggan has tossed 30 touchdowns to just 4 interceptions, and also run for 404 yards and 6 scores.

In his career at Fort Worth, Duggan has 9,241 passing yards and 71 passing touchdowns, while adding over 1,800 yards rushing and 25 scores.

He had one of the most prolific careers as a player at Lewis Central High School in Council Bluffs, tossing for 5,918 yards over his four-year career, which is still in the top 35 all-time in State history.

As a Senior, Duggan scored 50 total touchdowns, and guided his team to a Quarterfinal appearance at the UNI-Dome. He was named the Iowa Gatorade High School Player of the Year, and was a four-star recruit before choosing the Horned Frogs.

Duggan joins Georgia Quarterback Stetson Bennett, Ohio State Quarterback C.J. Stroud, and USC Quarterback Caleb Williams as finalists for the trophy.

The Heisman Trophy presentation will be Saturday, December 10th at 7 CT from New York City. It will be televised on ESPN.

