How Much Valentine’s Candy Can You Eat for 100 Calories?

You may have seen or heard about the new study indicating just how to add 10 years to your lifespan. You will need to start following what is referred to as an "optimized diet" immediately!

This is secret code for, very little, to no, red and processed meat, limited dairy, and giving up the white stuff like- - flour, bread, pasta, sugar, rice, salt, and potatoes. And vodka. (Sigh!)

You know, all the stuff that makes life worth living. So do I want to live another 10 years without Italian bread, potato salad, and chocolate? No. No, I don't.

But, I am willing to try and moderate by adding more fruit and veggies and whole grains. I honestly have no problem with any of these menu items, but - -I want the occasional burger & fries, pizza slice, apple fritter, gummi bear, Moscow Mule, or chocolate.

One must have a bit of something sweet from time to time, especially on the holidays. Valentine's Day is one of those. I can live without those weird Conversation Hearts, but I must have a couple of Lindor truffles, Dove dark chocolate hearts, and a handful of Brachs Cherry Jube Jels.

Now, I know people who don't eat chocolate. They are either allergic to it and can't eat it, or were raised by wolves!

Thankfully, Consumer Reports has done the research for those of us trying to "moderate" our Valentine's Day candy consumption. They've determined just how much of certain beloved candies we can have for 100 calories.

Godiva Truffles - Two whole truffles. A very good start.

Conversation Hearts candies - Thirty of the weirdly grainy, sugary little buggers!

Russell Stover Marshmallow Heart - You can barely sink your teeth into one for 100 calories. So just take a lick of the chocolate coating and you're done!

Brach's Jube Jel Cherry Hearts - 4 whole pieces. Okay, I know I'm an adult but I love these weird, gummy candies! They're kind of a tradition.

Dove Promises Dark Chocolate Hearts - Two & three-quarters pieces. I say, just go crazy & eat three of them. No one wants the one quarter you'd leave behind. Live dangerously why don't you?!

Brach's Cinnamon Imperials - 56 and 1/2 pieces. Why? Just why?

Lindt Truffles - One and a third. Sure. Like that's going to happen!

Happy Valentine's Day!

Sources: Consumer Reports and CNN

