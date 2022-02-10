Valentine’s Day In South Dakota Is In Trouble…A Flower Shortage

Valentine's Day is one of the most romantic days of the year for couples. In many instances, individuals express their love for their special someone by giving them a bouquet of flowers. However, plans may drastically change due to a global flower shortage. This is a disaster for anyone in love!

I wish I was making this up. However, there does appear to be a significant flower shortage throughout the country. A flower shortage isn’t the only shortage to be concerned about either. Floral shops and stores are experiencing difficulty finding glasses vases for the flowers.

There are many factors that contribute to this recent shortage...one of many I'm afraid. The New York Times is reporting that due to "pandemic-related supply chain challenges, labor shortages and poor weather conditions in major growing areas, there is a global shortage of fresh flowers, especially the kinds grown for events like weddings." It just seems like every aspect of life is being affected in some way thanks to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Valentine's Day gifts aside, the biggest fears and challenges worrying the floral shops across the country are the upcoming weddings. Apparently, the Wedding Report is estimating that 2.5 million weddings will happen this year alone. Flowers for big events like weddings cost thousands of dollars. If there aren't enough flowers in bloom, people and businesses are going to lose a ton of money!

As a result of this global flower shortage, buyers are also going to pay more money for the perfect flowers for their sweethearts this Valentine's Day.

This most recent shortage is just a sign of our crazy times and headaches…..Ugh!

