Get our free mobile app

ESPN ESPN loading...

The Nebraska women's volleyball team made history earlier this season by hosting the first-ever outdoor match to a record-setting crowd. At "Volleyball Day in Nebraska" Memorial Stadium in Lincoln was packed to the gills with 92,003 fans cheering on the Huskers and Omaha.

Fast forward three and a half months and the Huskers will be drawing national attention once again in the NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship beginning Thursday, December 14.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Hosted by Tampa, Florida at Amalie Arena, No. 1 Pittsburgh will face No. 1 Nebraska in the first semifinal on Thursday at 6:00 PM CT, followed 30 minutes later by No. 2 Texas vs. No. 1 Wisconsin. Both matches will air on ESPN and will be streamed on ESPN+.

Nebraska is riding a 32-1 record coming into the tournament with zero seniors. Their roster includes five juniors and five freshman players plus four sophomores.

Among the freshman class is Sioux Falls native and first-year standout and three-time South Dakota Gatorade Player of the Year Bergen Reilly.

This week Reilly was chosen to the AVCA All-America Second Team while teammates Merritt Beason and Lexi Rodriguez were selected to the AVCA All-America First Team.

The 2023 NCAA Division I Women’s Volleyball Championship game will be televised live on ABC on Sunday, December 17 at 2:00 PM.

The Worst Tattoos on Professional Athletes Some tattoos are more regrettable than others. Gallery Credit: Scott Prather