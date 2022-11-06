Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it&#8217;s in Sioux Falls

Best Breakfast in South Dakota? Recent Study Shows it’s in Sioux Falls

Credit: Gabriel Gurrola via Unsplash

Where's the best place to get breakfast in South Dakota? Well, according to a recent study, it's right here in Sioux Falls.

Go anywhere in South Dakota and you'll likely find some amazing diners, cafes, restaurants, and eateries that dish up some of the best breakfast, pound for pound anywhere. But who comes out on top?

According to a study by Stacker, the most important meal of the day has some pretty heavy competition throughout the fifty U.S. states. Here's a look at the results.

Credit: Eva 5 via Unsplash
The list was compiled using data from foursquare, which has a sophisticated way it ranks each restaurant. Based on that data, here's what they found:

  • South Dakota, The Original Pancake House, Sioux Falls: With a 7.9 ranking, this Sioux Falls cornerstone stands above the rest in the Mount Rushmore State. If you haven't been to OPH, you're missing out. Check out their menu to prepare for your next outing, but don't be surprised if you're stomach starts to growl in anticipation.
  • Minnesota, Fat Nat's Eggs, New Hope: Fat Nat's has been in business for nearly 20 years and currently has 3 locations around the Minneapolis Metro area.
  • Iowa, Waveland Cafe, Des Moines: Known for having the best hashbrowns in the galaxy, Waveland's has two locations in the Des Moines metro area.

For the full list of the best breakfast in each state, visit the study from Stacker, here.

