Remembering The Best Halloween Candy Treats
From Runts to Zots. Dots to Goo Goo's. And, Rock Pops to Blow Pops, it all spells Halloween.
This is the most sugary time of year when the front porch light is flipped on to greet Trick-or-Treaters in their favorite costumes.
If this is your excuse to dress up for the day at work, and the ghoulish night don't forget to stock up on treats.
Do you have a favorite? Let's look back over the years on what some of the best Halloween candy was tossed into our Trick or Treat bags.
Best Halloween Candy From Decades Past
From the 50's to the 90's -gooey, crunchy, and most of all sugary!
LOOK: How Halloween has changed in the past 100 years
Stacker compiled a list of ways that Halloween has changed over the last 100 years, from how we celebrate it on the day to the costumes we wear trick-or-treating. We’ve included events, inventions, and trends that changed the ways that Halloween was celebrated over time. Many of these traditions were phased out over time. But just like fake blood in a carpet, every bit of Halloween’s history left an impression we can see traces of today.
