Bet You Don&#8217;t Know The Name Of Minnesota&#8217;s Largest Lake?

Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?

Largest Lake In Minnesota-Getty Thinkstock

Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?

Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water.

It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water you can access from Minnesota. But they are only partially inside the state's borders.

Lake Superior Minnesota-Getty Thinkstock
loading...

Lake Superior with its massive size of 20,364,800 acres and Lake of the Woods with its 950,400 acres are NOT totally within Minnesota's parameters.

So what is the LARGEST of Minnesota's 10,000 Lakes with its shores totally within the state boundaries?

Bet You Don't Know The Name Of Minnesota's Largest Lake?

Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders? The Ten Largest Lakes located within the borders of Minnesota are...

 

Minnesota State Bird The Loon-Getty Thinkstock
loading...

Most Expensive Minnesota Airbnb $4K A Night Has Indoor Waterslide

Look what you get for $4,000 a night in Minnesota. Indoor Waterslide, Pool Table, Shuffle Board, Hottube, and tons more. Just...Wow! 
Filed Under: 10 Biggest Lakes In Minnesota, Ben Davis, Bet You Don't Know The Name Of Minnesota's Largest Lake, Largest Lakes In Minnesota
Categories: Articles, No Comments
Comments
Leave A Comment

More From KSOO-AM / ESPN Sioux Falls