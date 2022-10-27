Bet You Don’t Know The Name Of Minnesota’s Largest Lake?

Do you know the name of the Largest Lake in Minnesota that is totally inside the state's borders?

Minnesota has thousands of lakes. Some are just puddles while others are massive bodies of water.

It's true that Lake Superior and Lake of the Woods are the biggest bodies of water you can access from Minnesota. But they are only partially inside the state's borders.

Lake Superior with its massive size of 20,364,800 acres and Lake of the Woods with its 950,400 acres are NOT totally within Minnesota's parameters.

So what is the LARGEST of Minnesota's 10,000 Lakes with its shores totally within the state boundaries?

